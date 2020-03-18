$68.61 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce sales of $68.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.46 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $68.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $312.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.03 million to $314.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $345.29 million, with estimates ranging from $333.13 million to $363.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNFT shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

BNFT opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $302.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

