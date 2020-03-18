687,358 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 687,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,887,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.26% of Hologic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hologic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

