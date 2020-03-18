$83.41 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce sales of $83.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the highest is $84.03 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $73.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $344.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $353.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $372.31 million, with estimates ranging from $354.20 million to $390.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFBS. BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after acquiring an additional 455,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,199,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,338,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,103,000. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.