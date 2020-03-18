86,710 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Bought by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Trip.com Group accounts for 0.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,412,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,429,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,059,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,868,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 375,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.