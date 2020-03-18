9,123 Shares in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186,403 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,209,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,891,000 after acquiring an additional 177,775 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after acquiring an additional 256,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 914,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $50,008,412.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,476 shares of company stock valued at $54,915,389. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $113.08 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.55.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.40.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.