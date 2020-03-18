924,527 Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 924,527 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,863,000. Twilio comprises 1.3% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.67% of Twilio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after buying an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $102,522,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after buying an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 536,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,639 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,807 shares of company stock worth $14,916,726. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.