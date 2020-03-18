971,902 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 971,902 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,489,000. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.5% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.34% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after buying an additional 827,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after buying an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,719 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 413,732 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

