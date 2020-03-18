992,347 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 992,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,602,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.73% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.