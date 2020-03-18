Aave Price Reaches $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Aave has a market cap of $25.52 million and approximately $858,100.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aave has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including Alterdice, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.03888536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX, ABCC, Alterdice, Bibox, Binance, Kyber Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.