Abyss Token Trading 37.7% Lower Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $439,075.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00067278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.01 or 0.03912238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018710 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, BitForex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Indodax, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, DDEX, IDEX, CoinExchange and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

