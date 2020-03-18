AceD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. AceD has a market capitalization of $26,140.34 and $29.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 66.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000648 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001501 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,008,562 coins and its circulating supply is 10,967,556 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

