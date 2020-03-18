Acoin One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (ACOIN)

Acoin (CURRENCY:ACOIN) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Acoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Acoin has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acoin has a market cap of $10,251.59 and $2.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Acoin

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam.

Acoin Coin Trading

Acoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.