Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.52). Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million.

ACOR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

