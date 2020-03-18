Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ EPAC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Actuant has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Actuant’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,856,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $85,435,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $59,222,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $44,752,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $31,797,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

