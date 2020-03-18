Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will report $15.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.50 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $82.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $98.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $112.08 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $128.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%.

ADMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $188,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $62.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

