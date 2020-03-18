AdEx (ADX) Trading 39.2% Lower Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $90,455.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.02231378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Gatecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

