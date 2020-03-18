AdHive (ADH) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $64,128.69 and $65.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AdHive has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AdHive token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000109 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 117% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000168 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.