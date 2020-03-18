Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $827.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. Adient has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,060,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 915,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 536,455 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,812,000 after acquiring an additional 520,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,366,000 after acquiring an additional 454,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

