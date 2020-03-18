ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.05). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 160.68% and a negative net margin of 164.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 763,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,583. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,563,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $99,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,098 shares in the company, valued at $231,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,623,698 shares of company stock worth $16,182,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

