Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,306 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 288,882 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 2.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.43% of Adobe worth $686,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.28.

ADBE stock traded down $51.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.29. 3,868,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,800,567. The company has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $253.89 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.61 and its 200 day moving average is $313.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total transaction of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

