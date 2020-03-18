Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107,059 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 38,967,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,961,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

