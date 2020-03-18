Advanced Technology Coin Market Capitalization Hits $26,408.68 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $26,408.68 and $5.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Advanced Technology Coin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007052 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,404,418 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Advanced Technology Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Advanced Technology Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.