Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 16,600 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UJAN. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 76,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

