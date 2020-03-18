Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 353 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG opened at $315.01 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.54.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

