Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 7,925 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 141.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

GWPH opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock worth $12,684,148. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

