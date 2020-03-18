Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 14,285.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,714 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

BATS FLQM opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0693 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

