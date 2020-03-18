Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,450 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3,097.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $140.28.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

