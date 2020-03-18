Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,532 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $141.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

