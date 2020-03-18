Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 437.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of IGM opened at $201.09 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $271.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.79.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

