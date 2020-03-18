Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.50.

TDY stock opened at $260.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $225.43 and a 12 month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

