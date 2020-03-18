Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 215.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,506 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 245,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

