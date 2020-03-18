Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,289,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,664,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,817,000.

VYMI opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

