Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 216.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amedisys by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $187.00 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $332,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,923. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $152.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average is $158.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

