Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,998 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 47,529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

