Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1,674.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Synaptics worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 377,491 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Synaptics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.11.

Synaptics stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.71 and a beta of 1.12. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

