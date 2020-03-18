Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000.

NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

