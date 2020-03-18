Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,898,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 232,503 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 161,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,074,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 133,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 748.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 75,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 67,654 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

