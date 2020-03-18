Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 17,874 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,204.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,896,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period.

EWC opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

