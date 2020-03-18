Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 5,291 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.