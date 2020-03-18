Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 433,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

