Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR stock opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $143.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,516 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.