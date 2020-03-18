Advisor Group Inc. Sells 2,227 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE:CMP opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.