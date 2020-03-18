Advisor Group Inc. Sells 75,246 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,246 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJK. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 152,788 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,085,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 717,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 159,012 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 63,388 shares during the period.

BSJK opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

