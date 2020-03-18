Advisor Group Inc. Sells 80,573 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,573 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 363,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

