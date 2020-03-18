Aeon Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $813.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00688383 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000778 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

