AerCap (NYSE:AER) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about AerCap (NYSE:AER) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AerCap earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

AER traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. 7,205,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AER. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

