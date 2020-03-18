Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.87). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

AERI stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 29,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,556. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $611.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,156,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

