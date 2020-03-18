Aeron Price Down 37.5% Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Kuna and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.71 or 0.02265165 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195781 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinrail, Kuna, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX, Binance, IDAX, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

