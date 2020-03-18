Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.80

News stories about Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aeroports de Paris earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AEOXF traded down $83.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.09. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380. Aeroports de Paris has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $196.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day moving average is $185.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

