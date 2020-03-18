Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In related news, Director Samuel T. Byrne bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.87 per share, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 46,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 147.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

